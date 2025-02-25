TJ Thomas scores 20 to help East Texas A&M defeat New Orleans 73-71

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — TJ Thomas had 20 points to help East Texas A&M end a six-game losing streak with a 73-71 victory over New Orleans on Monday night.

Thomas also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Lions (4-25, 2-16 Southland Conference). KC Ugwuakazi totaled 11 points and eight rebounds. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen had 10 points.

The Privateers (4-25, 2-16) were led by Michael Thomas with 16 points and 18 rebounds. JR Jacobs had 14 points and seven assists and Theo Grant scored 11. The Privateers have lost 11 in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press