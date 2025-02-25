Michael Gray Jr. scores 22 to help Nicholls edge Texas A&M Corpus Christi 71-69

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr. scored 22 points to help Nicholls hold off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71-69 on Monday night.

Gray shot 5 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (18-11, 12-6 Southland Conference). He made two free throws with six seconds left to put Nicholls ahead by five. Emarion Ellis added 17 points and four steals. Jamal West scored 14.

The Islanders (17-13, 10-8) were led by Garry Clark with 17 points and seven rebounds. Dian Wright-Forde added 12 points and Stephen Faramade had 11 points and seven rebounds.

