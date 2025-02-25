Daniel Ortiz, Jacari Lane both score 20 to lead North Alabama over Central Arkansas 93-70

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz and Jacari Lane scored 20 points apiece to lead North Alabama to a 93-70 victory over Central Arkansas on Monday night.

Ortiz shot 7 for 16, including 6 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Lions (21-9, 13-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Lane shot 7 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Taye Fields finished 7 of 11 from the field and scored 14.

Diogo Seixas and Cole McCormick both scored 13 to lead the Bears (8-22, 4-13). Nehemiah Turner had 12 points and three blocks.

North Alabama and Lipscomb are tied for first place with one game left in the regular season. Lipscomb will host Central Arkansas on Wednesday to close out the regular season. North Alabama will host Queens University on Wednesday in its finale. The Bisons and Lions split their two matchups this season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press