Trey Thomas scores 23 to help Bethune-Cookman hold off Alabama State 70-68

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 23 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Alabama State 70-68 on Monday night.

Thomas shot 7 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (13-15, 10-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kalil Camara added 10 points and seven rebounds. Daniel Rouzan had nine points.

The Hornets (13-15, 9-6) were led by Antonio Madlock with 23 points and eight rebounds. Amarr Knox had 17 points and CJ Hines pitched in with 13 points and four assists.

By The Associated Press