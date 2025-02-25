Christian Shumate helps McNeese up win streak to 7 with 100-65 romp over UT Rio Grande Valley

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead McNeese to a 100-65 romp over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night, upping the Cowboys’ win streak to seven.

DJ Richards also scored 19 points, shooting 4 for 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (23-6, 17-1 Southland Conference). Quadir Copeland scored 12 on 6-for-10 shooting.

The Vaqueros (14-15, 6-12) were led by Howard Fleming Jr. with 18 points. Dekedran Thorn added 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Trey Miller had 11 points.

McNeese has already clinched the regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament.

___

By The Associated Press