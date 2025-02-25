Jamie Phillips Jr. helps Stetson end 8-game skid with 69-67 victory over Bellarmine

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 17 points to help Stetson hold on for a 69-67 victory over Bellarmine on Monday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

Phillips shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Hatters (8-22, 6-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mehki Ellison had 14 points and Josh Massey scored 12.

The Knights (5-25, 2-15) were led by Billy Smith with 15 points, five assists and three steals. Tyler Doyle and Myles Watkins added 10 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press