Robert McCray posts double-double to lead Jacksonville over Eastern Kentucky 59-55

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Jacksonville hold off Eastern Kentucky 59-55 on Monday night.

Zach Bell scored 12 points and added four steals for the Dolphins (17-12, 11-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kendall Munson scored eight.

The Colonels (17-13, 11-6) were led by Devontae Blanton with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Jackson Holt added 12 points and Mayar Wol scored eight.

Jacksonville tied Eastern Kentucky for fourth place with one game remaining in the regular season.

