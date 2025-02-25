Keeshawn Kellman scores career-high 29 to help Florida Gulf Coast beat North Florida 86-82

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman finished with a career-high 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead Florida Gulf Coast to an 86-82 victory over North Florida on Monday night.

Kellman had a career-high 24 points for the Eagles (17-13, 12-5 Atlantic Sun Conference) last time out in an 83-80 victory over Stetson. Dallion Johnson added 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Zavian McLean pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Nate Lliteras, Jaylen Smith and Liam Murphy all scored 16 for the Ospreys (15-15, 8-9). Lliteras added eight rebounds and three blocks. Smith had seven assists and Murphy added three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press