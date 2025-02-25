Bashir’s 30 lead Monmouth over Northeastern 78-73

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 30 points and made eight 3-pointers to lead Monmouth over Northeastern 78-73 on Monday night.

Bashir had six rebounds for the Hawks (11-18, 9-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Cornelius Robinson Jr. scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Jack Collins went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Huskies (15-14, 7-9) were led by LA Pratt, who recorded 26 points. JB Frankel added 14 points and Rashad King finished with 13.

Monmouth went into the half leading Northeastern 39-33. Robinson scored 11 points in the half. Bashir scored 19 second-half points.

Both teams play on Thursday. Monmouth hosts Elon and Northeastern hosts North Carolina A&T.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press