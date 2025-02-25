Obioha scores 23 as UNC Wilmington downs William & Mary 79-70

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Harlan Obioha had 23 points in UNC Wilmington’s 79-70 win over William & Mary on Monday night.

Obioha added 10 rebounds for the Seahawks (22-7, 12-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Khamari McGriff scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor and added six rebounds. Donovan Newby had 10 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Tribe (17-12, 11-5) were led by Gabe Dorsey, who posted 19 points. Caleb Dorsey added 13 points.

The teams entered the break tied at 39-39, while Obioha led his club in scoring with eight points. McGriff’s free throw with 4:53 left in the second half gave UNC Wilmington the lead for good at 66-65.

Both teams play again on Thursday. UNC Wilmington visits Campbell and William & Mary travels to play Towson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press