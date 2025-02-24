Bennett Stirtz scores 26 to lead Drake over Northern Iowa 64-58 in OT

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored five of his 26 points in overtime to lead Drake to a 64-58 victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Tytan Anderson had a basket for Northern Iowa to begin the extra period. Stirtz followed with a layup to tie it and his 3-pointer with 16 seconds left set the final margin.

Stirtz also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (25-3, 15-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Tavion Banks totaled 17 points and nine rebounds.

Anderson finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals to pace the Panthers (19-10, 13-5), who saw a six-game win streak end. Jacob Hutson added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Ben Schwieger pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Mitch Mascari made 2 of 3 free throws for the Bulldogs with one second left to force overtime tied at 55.

By The Associated Press