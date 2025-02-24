Darius Johnson’s layup lifts UCF to first win since late January, beating Utah 76-72

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Johnson scored a reverse layup with 2.5 seconds left to give UCF the lead and Keyshawn Hall added two free throws after a turnover as the Knights knocked off Utah, 76-72 Sunday to snap a seven-game losing streak and earn their first win in a month.

The victory was the first for UCF (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) since beating TCU January 25.

Utah took a 49-47 lead with 11 minutes to play on a dunk by Mike Sharavjamts. The Knights answered with a 12-0 run to take the lead. Jordan Ivy-Curry hit two free throws and Johnson added a layup to give UCF its biggest lead, 63-52.

Gabe Madsen hit 3 of 4 shots from beyond the arc and Ezra Ausar hit two free throws and a layup to pull the Utes to within 65-62. Dallan Coleman hit a 3 from the corner but Ausar answered with a three-point play and Sharavjamts hit a layup to make it 68-67. Hall scored at the basket to give UCF a 72-69 lead, but Sharavjamts rebounded a missed Madsen 3 and fed him again at the top of the circle and he buried the second-chance 3 to tie the game with 11 seconds left. Johnson drove the lane for the go-ahead layup and Utah turned the ball over on the inbound pass and Hall’s free throws set the final score.

Moustapha Thiam scored 18 points and grabbed nine boards to lead UCF. Johnson and Ivy-Curry each scored 12, Hall 11 and Coleman 10.

Madsen hit 5 of 9 from distance to lead Utah (15-12, 7-9) with 23 points. Ausar added 20 and Sharavjampts 15.

UCF plays at Kansas State Wednesday. Utah plays at No. 19 Arizona Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball