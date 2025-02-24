Ashworth has 20 as Creighton downs Georgetown 80-69

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Steven Ashworth’s 20 points helped Creighton defeat Georgetown 80-69 on Sunday.

Ashworth added six rebounds and seven assists for the Bluejays (19-8, 12-4 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line and added eight rebounds and four blocks. Jasen Green had 14 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Hoyas (16-11, 7-9) were led in scoring by Jayden Epps, who finished with 22 points. Micah Peavy added 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals for Georgetown. Malik Mack had 15 points and two blocks.

Creighton took the lead with one second remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Ashworth led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 44-42 at the break. Creighton turned a six-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it 60-46 with 15:28 left in the half. Kalkbrenner scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press