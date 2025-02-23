Marist defeats Niagara 64-61

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 22 points as Marist beat Niagara 64-61 on Sunday.

Pascarelli went 9 of 18 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Red Foxes (20-5, 13-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Lewis added 12 points while going 4 of 8 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and had eight rebounds.

The Purple Eagles (10-17, 5-11) were led by Jahari Williamson, who posted 19 points. Olumide Adelodun added 13 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for Niagara. Zion Russell put up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press