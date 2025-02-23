Felton and East Carolina win 96-89 in OT against UTSA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 30 points and Cam Hayes added six in the overtime as East Carolina defeated UTSA 96-89 on Sunday.

Felton had three steals for the Pirates (16-12, 8-7 American Athletic Conference). Joran Riley scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and three steals. Hayes shot 4 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding three steals.

Primo Spears led the Roadrunners (10-17, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven assists and three steals. Marcus Millender added 21 points, four assists and three steals for UTSA. Damari Monsanto had 14 points and two blocks. The loss was the Roadrunners’ sixth straight.

Riley led East Carolina with nine second-half points and Hayes hit the game-tying jump shot with 1:01 left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Hayes shot 0 of 1 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line on the way to his six points in the overtime.

