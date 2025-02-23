Austin Benigni scores 26 points as Navy knocks off Holy Cross 83-77 in OT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni scored 26 points, six overtime, as Navy defeated Holy Cross 83-77 on Sunday.

Benigni shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 14 from the line for the Midshipmen (11-18, 8-8 Patriot League). Jordan Pennick scored 23 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Mike Woods had 14 points and finished 7 of 9 from the floor.

The Crusaders (13-16, 5-11) were led in scoring by Max Green, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. DeAndre Williams added 20 points and four assists for Holy Cross. Caleb Kenney had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Benigni scored 10 points in the first half and Navy went into the break trailing 37-36. Navy used a 9-0 second-half run to erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 49-41 with 15:49 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Pennick scored 10 second-half points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Navy visits American and Holy Cross goes on the road to play Colgate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press