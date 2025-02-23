Quinnipiac wins 74-71 against Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Amarri Monroe scored 20 points as Quinnipiac beat Manhattan 74-71 on Sunday.

Monroe added 16 rebounds for the Bobcats (17-10, 13-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Khaden Bennett scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added four steals. Savion Lewis shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 assists.

The Jaspers (13-12, 8-8) were led by Wesley Robinson, who recorded 18 points. Devin Dinkins added 17 points and six assists for Manhattan. Masiah Gilyard finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

