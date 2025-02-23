McMillan scores 21 as Canisius defeats Siena 93-88

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Paul McMillan IV had 21 points in Canisius’ 93-88 victory against Siena on Sunday.

McMillan added eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (3-24, 3-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tana Kopa scored 18 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line. Cam Palesse went 7 of 11 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points. The Golden Griffins ended an eight-game slide with the victory.

Gavin Doty finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Saints (13-15, 8-9). Reid Ducharme added 21 points for Siena. Brendan Coyle finished with 20 points, five steals and two blocks.

Canisius’ next game is Friday against Manhattan at home, and Siena visits Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press