Mostly Clear
68.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Hobbs scores 13 as Mount St. Mary’s takes down Rider 79-72

By AP News

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dallas Hobbs and Terrell Ard Jr. score 13 points apiece to help Mount St. Mary’s defeat Rider 79-72 on Sunday.

Hobbs added six rebounds for the Mountaineers (17-10, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ard made 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Dola Adebayo shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 11 points.

TJ Weeks Jr. finished with 18 points and three steals for the Broncs (10-18, 6-11). Tariq Ingraham added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Rider. Zion Cruz also put up 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 