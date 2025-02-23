Eaton scores 27 as Saint Peter’s beats Sacred Heart 85-79

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Eaton scored 27 points as Saint Peter’s beat Sacred Heart 85-79 on Sunday.

Eaton shot 8 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Peacocks (10-14, 5-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Armoni Zeigler added 20 points while going 8 of 15 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had 13 rebounds. Tyreck Morris shot 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Griffin Barrouk finished with 19 points for the Pioneers (12-15, 8-8). Tanner Thomas added 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for Sacred Heart. Amiri Stewart had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Friday. Saint Peter’s visits Quinnipiac and Sacred Heart hosts Marist.

___

By The Associated Press