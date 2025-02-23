Ezewiro scores 15 off the bench, UAB downs Temple 80-64

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bradley Ezewiro led UAB over Temple on Sunday with 15 points off of the bench in an 80-64 victory.

Ezewiro had seven rebounds for the Blazers (18-9, 11-3 American Athletic Conference). Tony Toney scored 14 points while going 5 of 13 (4 for 10 from 3-point range). Yaxel Lendeborg shot 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Owls (14-14, 6-9) were led in scoring by Zion Stanford, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Steve Settle added 12 points for Temple. Shane Dezonie finished with 11 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Owls.

UAB took the lead with 9:33 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 41-32 at halftime, with Toney racking up 14 points. UAB outscored Temple by seven points over the final half, while Ezewiro led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press