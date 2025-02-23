Dilling’s 28 help Northern Kentucky take down IU Indianapolis 71-67

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Josh Dilling’s 28 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat IU Indianapolis 71-67 on Sunday.

Dilling went 10 of 18 from the field (7 for 15 from 3-point range) for the Norse (14-15, 9-9 Horizon League). Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Trey Robinson went 6 of 18 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Jaguars (9-20, 5-13) were led in scoring by Sean Craig, who finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. Paul Zilinskas added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for IU Indianapolis. Alec Millender had 12 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press