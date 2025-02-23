Floyd has 18 in North Texas’ 64-57 win over South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jasper Floyd scored 18 points as North Texas beat South Florida 64-57 on Sunday.

Floyd had three steals for the Mean Green (20-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference). Brenen Lorient added nine points while shooting 3 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Grant Newell finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Brandon Stroud led the way for the Bulls (13-15, 6-9) with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Jayden Reid added 11 points and two steals for South Florida. Jamille Reynolds had 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

North Texas took the lead with 18:49 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-26 at halftime, with Floyd racking up 10 points. North Texas was outscored by South Florida in the second half by a seven-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Floyd led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

