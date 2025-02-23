Bascoe’s 30 lead Bucknell past Army 84-53

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Bascoe’s 30 points led Bucknell over Army 84-53 on Sunday.

Bascoe had five assists and four steals for the Bison (15-14, 11-5 Patriot League). Ruot Bijiek scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Rucker finished with 13 points for the Black Knights (16-12, 10-6). AJ Allenspach also scored 13 points for Army.

Bucknell took the lead with 19:52 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Bascoe led their team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 44-30 at the break. Bucknell extended its lead to 58-38 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Bascoe scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press