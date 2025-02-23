Theodosiou scores 22 points and Loyola Maryland secures 84-65 win against Colgate

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Theodosiou scored 22 points as Loyola Maryland beat Colgate 84-65 on Sunday.

Theodosiou had eight rebounds for the Greyhounds (11-16, 6-10 Patriot League). Milos Ilic scored 18 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Veljko Ilic shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Raiders (12-17, 9-7) were led by Nicolas Louis-Jacques, who posted 13 points and two steals. Jalen Cox added 10 points for Colgate.

Loyola took the lead with 19:18 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Theodosiou led the team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 46-28 at the break. Loyola pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 23 points. The Greyhounds outscored Colgate by one point in the final half, as Milos Ilic led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press