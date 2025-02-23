Nique Clifford posts double-double to lead Colorado State over UNLV 61-53

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nique Clifford totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Colorado State defeat UNLV 61-53 on Saturday night.

Clifford also had five assists for the Rams (18-9, 12-4 Mountain West Conference). Kyan Evans added 14 points and five assists. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

The Rebels (14-13, 8-8) were led by Jailen Bedford with 17 points and four assists. Jeremiah Cherry added 16 points and six rebounds. Jalen Hill recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press