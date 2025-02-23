Cloudy
Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scores 19 as UC San Diego beats Hawaii 83-44 for 9th straight victory

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 19 points and UC San Diego upped its win streak to nine with an 83-44 romp over Hawaii on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones also grabbed five rebounds for the Tritons (24-4, 14-2 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie had 17 points and Nordin Kapic hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-13, 6-10) were led by Ryan Rapp with nine points. Harry Rouhliadeff added eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

