Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scores 19 as UC San Diego beats Hawaii 83-44 for 9th straight victory

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 19 points and UC San Diego upped its win streak to nine with an 83-44 romp over Hawaii on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones also grabbed five rebounds for the Tritons (24-4, 14-2 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie had 17 points and Nordin Kapic hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-13, 6-10) were led by Ryan Rapp with nine points. Harry Rouhliadeff added eight points and six rebounds.

