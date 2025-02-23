Merkviladze scores 21 in Loyola Marymount’s 93-82 win over Pepperdine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Merkviladze’s 21 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat Pepperdine 93-82 on Saturday night.

Merkviladze also contributed five rebounds for the Lions (16-13, 8-9 West Coast Conference). Will Johnston scored 19 points, going 7 of 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range). Jevon Porter shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Moe Odum led the Waves (10-19, 4-12) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dovydas Butka added 25 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Pepperdine. Stefan Todorovic had 18 points.

Loyola Marymount entered halftime up 37-36. Porter paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Johnston’s 3-pointer a little more than three minutes into the second half gave Loyola Marymount the lead for good at 49-46.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s and Pepperdine visits Portland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press