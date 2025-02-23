Dixon scores 16 in UC Irvine’s 73-64 victory against Cal State Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon’s 16 points helped UC Irvine defeat Cal State Bakersfield 73-64 on Saturday night.

Dixon also added six rebounds and five assists for the Anteaters (23-5, 13-3 Big West Conference). Bent Leuchten scored 12 points and added 11 rebounds. Myles Che went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Roadrunners (12-17, 6-11) were led in scoring by Jemel Jones, who finished with 18 points. Fidelis Okereke added 15 points for Cal State Bakersfield. Corey Stephenson finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. UC Irvine visits Cal State Fullerton, which has lost eight consecutive games, and Cal State Bakersfield travels to play Long Beach State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press