Murray-Boyles’ double-double sparks South Carolina to first SEC win, wallops Texas 84-69

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds before fouling out and South Carolina put an emphatic end to a 13-game losing streak by knocking off Texas 84-69 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13), who lost their first 13 Southeastern Conference games, turned in an impressive performance against a team that had just knocked off No. 15 Kentucky in its last outing, building a double-digit lead early and extending it to as many as 22 points in the second half.

Murray-Boyles scored eight of South Carolina’s first 10 points and after Jacobi Wright knocked down a 3 with 8:23 left their lead reached 20-10 and was up 40-22 at the break, it’s largest lead of season. Nick Pringle dunked a minute into the second half to push the lead to 20 and Zachary Davis dunked 20 seconds later to make it a 22-point advantage.

Texas (16-11, 5-9) never an answer to an aggressive South Carolina defense, even after Murray-Boyles fouled out with 4:23 left. Tramon Mark knocked down a corner 3 with just under four minutes left to cut the Longhorns’ deficit to 12 points, but they could get no closer. South Carolina scored 10 straight points from the free-throw line.

Jamarii Thomas converted 12 of 13 shots from the free-throw line and finished with 15 points for South Carolina. Davis hit 6 of 8 and added 12 points and Morris Ugusuk was 3 of 3 from distance and added 10 points.

Tre Johnson shot 11 of 21 from the field and was 4 for 4 from the line to score 29 points for Texas but was the lone Longhorn to reach double figures.

Texas plays at Arkansas Wednesday. South Carolina is at No. 15 Missouri Tuesday.

