Randall’s 20 lead Southern Indiana past SIU Edwardsville 82-68

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jayland Randall scored 20 points as Southern Indiana beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-68 on Saturday night.

Randall also added five rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (10-18, 5-13 Ohio Valley Conference). Jack Mielke added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jack Campion also had 12 points. The win broke a seven-game losing streak for the Screaming Eagles.

The Cougars (19-10, 12-6) were led by Ray’Sean Taylor, who posted 18 points, four assists and four steals. SIU Edwardsville also got 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Ring Malith. Brian Taylor II had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Southern Indiana visits UT Martin and SIU Edwardsville hosts Southeast Missouri State.

