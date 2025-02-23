Bayless hits game-winning layup, scores 27 points to lead Western Kentucky over Louisiana Tech 64-63

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Braxton Bayless led Western Kentucky with 27 points, including the game-winning layup, and the Hilltoppers took down Louisiana Tech 64-63 on Saturday night.

Bayless took the inbound pass, dribbled the court and crossed through two defenders to end it.

Bayless had five rebounds for the Hilltoppers (15-12, 6-8 Conference USA). Don McHenry shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Tyrone Marshall Jr. had 13 points and shot 5 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Amaree Abram led the way for the Bulldogs (18-10, 7-8) with 21 points. Louisiana Tech also got 14 points and two steals from AJ Bates. Daniel Batcho had 10 points and two blocks.

Bayless scored nine points in the first half for Western Kentucky, who led 24-19 at the break. Bayless scored 18 second-half points for Western Kentucky to help set up their game-winning shot.

NEXT UP

Up next for Western Kentucky is a matchup Thursday with UTEP on the road. Louisiana Tech visits Sam Houston on Saturday.

___

By The Associated Press