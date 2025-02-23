Grand Canyon wins 66-64 over Cal Baptist

PHOENIX (AP) — JaKobe Coles’ 18 points helped Grand Canyon defeat California Baptist 66-64 on Saturday night.

Tylen Riley’s layup for Cal Baptist ended the scoring with 42 seconds left and then he missed a jumper to end it.

Coles added three steals for the Antelopes (20-6, 10-2 Western Athletic Conference). Rayshon Harrison shot 6 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Duke Brennan finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Kendal Coleman led the Lancers (13-13, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and seven rebounds. Cal Baptist also got 19 points and three steals from Martel Williams. Riley also had nine points, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Grand Canyon hosts UT Arlington and Cal Baptist takes on Seattle on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press