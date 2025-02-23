Lewis scores 18 as Saint Mary’s defeats Gonzaga 74-67

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Mikey Lewis helped lead Saint Mary’s over Gonzaga on Saturday night with 18 points off of the bench in a 74-67 victory.

Lewis shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Gaels (25-4, 15-1 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen added 16 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor while he also had nine rebounds. Luke Barrett shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (21-8, 12-4) were led in scoring by Graham Ike, who finished with 19 points. Nolan Hickman added 14 points and two blocks for Gonzaga. Ryan Nembhard had 11 points and eight assists. The Bulldogs broke a five-game winning streak.

Saxen scored 11 points in the first half to help Saint Mary’s build a 41-31 halftime lead. The Gaels took the lead for good with 12:22 remaining in the second half on a layup from Saxen to make it a 48-46.

NEXT UP

Saint Mary’s plays Thursday against Loyola Marymount on the road, and Gonzaga visits Santa Clara on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press