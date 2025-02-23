Deen scores 24 points, Hannah’s layup at the overtime buzzer lifts Bradley over Murray State 85-83

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen scored 24 points and Darius Hannah hit the game-winning bucket at the overtime buzzer to lift Bradley past Murray State 85-83 on Saturday night.

Following a Bradley timeout, Hannah took an inbound pass near the top of the arc, drove the lane and banked an underhanded layup that rimmed in as time expired.

Deen scored 21 points after the break and finished 6-of-14 shooting overall and 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Hannah finished with 12 points.

Jaquan Johnson added 18 points and Christian Davis has 17 for the Braves (22-7, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference).

Terence Harcum led the way for the Racers (14-15, 8-10) with 22 points, four assists and two steals. Murray State also got 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from KyeRon Lindsay. AJ Ferguson also had 15 points, two steals and two blocks.

Bradley entered halftime down 39-36. Johnson paced the Braves in the first half with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Bradley is a matchup Wednesday with Valparaiso on the road. Murray State hosts Indiana State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press