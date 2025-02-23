Carter’s 17 help Texas Southern rout Mississippi Valley State 79-38

HOUSTON (AP) — Grayson Carter’s 17 points helped Texas Southern rout Mississippi Valley State 79-38 on Saturday night.

Carter added seven rebounds for the Tigers (12-15, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oumar Koureissi scored 12 points, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Zytarious Mortle went 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Delta Devils (3-24, 1-13) were led in scoring by Antonio Sisk, who finished with nine points. Jair Horton added six points for Mississippi Valley State. Johnathan Pace also recorded five points.

Both teams next play Monday. Texas Southern hosts UAPB and Mississippi Valley State plays Prairie View A&M on the road.

