William & Mary wins 79-70 against Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Gabe Dorsey had 21 points in William & Mary’s 79-70 victory against Elon on Saturday night.

Dorsey went 7 of 11 from the field (7 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Tribe (17-11, 11-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Kyle Pulliam shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 13 points. Caleb Dorsey had 12 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Phoenix (17-12, 8-8) were led by TK Simpkins, who posted 30 points. Sam Sherry added 19 points and eight rebounds for Elon. Brayden Crump also recorded eight points.

William & Mary took the lead with 6:20 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-31 at halftime, with Gabe Dorsey racking up 15 points. William & Mary was outscored by Elon in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Caleb Dorsey led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

Up next for William & Mary is a matchup Monday with UNC Wilmington at home. Elon visits Monmouth on Thursday.

By The Associated Press