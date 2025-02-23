Hinton scores 22 as Harvard defeats Pennsylvania 79-78 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 22 points as Harvard beat Pennsylvania 79-78 in overtime on Saturday night.

Evan Nelson hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Hinton’s two free throws with 26 seconds remaining overtime provided the winning points.

Hinton also had eight rebounds for the Crimson (10-14, 5-6 Ivy League). Thomas Batties II shot 6 for 15, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Chandler Pigge went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Quakers (7-17, 3-8) were led in scoring by Nick Spinoso, who finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Sam Brown added 19 points for Pennsylvania. Augustus Gerhart also put up 12 points.

