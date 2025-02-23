Jones scores 17, George Washington beats UMass 74-52

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Jones had 17 points in George Washington’s 74-52 win against UMass on Saturday night.

Jones added five assists and four steals for the Revolutionaries (18-10, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rafael Castro added 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line while they also had 11 rebounds. Trey Autry went 4 of 13 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Daniel Hankins-Sanford led the way for the Minutemen (11-17, 6-9) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Marqui Worthy added 12 points for UMass. Rahsool Diggins also finished with 12 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press