Whitt puts up 15 as Belmont takes down Indiana State 77-75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carter Whitt’s 15 points helped Belmont defeat Indiana State 77-75 on Saturday night.

Whitt added nine rebounds and nine assists for the Bruins (19-10, 11-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Walker scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and added eight rebounds and four steals. Jonathan Pierre shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Sycamores (13-16, 7-11) were led by Camp Wagner, who recorded 31 points and two steals. Indiana State also got 13 points from Kmani Doughty. Derek Vorst also put up nine points and nine rebounds.

Brody Peebles scored eight points in the first half and Belmont went into the break trailing 28-26. Whitt’s 15-point second half helped Belmont finish off the two-point victory. Belmont made six of eight free throws in the final 30 seconds to secure the win despite two 3-pointers by Indiana State’s Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press