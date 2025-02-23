Bethune-Cookman secures 68-64 victory against Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Rouzan’s 19 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Alabama A&M 68-64 on Saturday night.

Rouzan added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (12-15, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kalil Camara went 6 of 9 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Trey Thomas had 12 points and went 5 of 15 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Bulldogs (9-18, 5-9) were led by Anthony Bryant, who posted 15 points. Lorenzo Downey added nine points and seven rebounds for Alabama A&M. Saliou Seye finished with eight points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Bethune-Cookman visits Alabama State and Alabama A&Mplays Florida A&M at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press