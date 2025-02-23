Thomas’ 23 lead Northwestern State past New Orleans 73-66

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Micah Thomas scored 23 points as Northwestern State beat New Orleans 73-66 on Saturday night.

Thomas shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Demons (13-15, 9-8 Southland Conference). Love Bettis scored 15 points, shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Jerald Colonel had eight points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.

The Privateers (4-24, 2-15) were led in scoring by Kohen Rowbatham, who finished with 20 points. Luke Davis added 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals for New Orleans. Michael Thomas also had 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals. The loss was the Privateers’ 10th straight.

