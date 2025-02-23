Morgan’s 20 lead Texas State over South Alabama 93-92 in OT despite Dunning’s 46 points

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tyler Morgan had 20 points and Mark Drone scored the winning basket as time expired in Texas State’s 93-92 overtime win against South Alabama on Saturday night.

Morgan shot 8 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Coleton Benson scored 19 points, shooting 5 for 9 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Josh O’Garro had 13 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Jaguars (19-10, 11-5) were led in scoring by Barry Dunning Jr., who finished with a program-record 46 points and two steals. Elijah Ormiston added 12 points for South Alabama. Myles Corey also recorded nine points, six assists and two steals.

