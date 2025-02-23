Rataj puts up 29 as Oregon State beats San Diego 83-73

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael Rataj scored 29 points as Oregon State beat San Diego 83-73 on Saturday night.

Rataj added 10 rebounds for the Beavers (20-9, 10-6 West Coast Conference). Josiah Lake added 13 points while shooting 2 of 4 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Damarco Minor shot 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Kody Clouet led the Toreros (4-25, 1-15) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and four assists. Joey Chammaa added 11 points for San Diego. Tony Duckett also recorded 10 points and five assists. The loss was the Toreros’ 15th in a row.

Rataj scored 13 points in the first half and Oregon State went into halftime trailing 40-37.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press