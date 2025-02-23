Pierre has 23 in Jacksonville State’s 73-65 victory over UTEP

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr.’s 23 points helped Jacksonville State defeat UTEP 73-65 on Saturday night.

Pierre also contributed nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (19-9, 11-4 Conference USA). Mason Nicholson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and six blocks. Marcellus Brigham Jr. went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Miners (17-10, 7-7) were led in scoring by Otis Frazier III, who finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. UTEP also got nine points, seven rebounds and four assists from David Terrell Jr.. Kevin Kalu also had nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Jacksonville State took the lead with 17:17 left in the first half and never looked back. Pierre led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-29 at the break. Jacksonville State was outscored by UTEP in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Nicholson led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press