Fofana’s 20 lead CSU Northridge past UC Davis 65-62

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Mahmoud Fofana had 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 65-62 win over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Fofana also contributed 13 rebounds for the Matadors (20-7, 12-4 Big West Conference). Marcus Adams Jr. scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Scotty Washington finished 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Matadors extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Aggies (15-13, 9-8) were led by Ty Johnson, who posted 24 points, seven assists and two steals. Connor Sevilla added 14 points and two steals for UC Davis. Leo DeBruhl also recorded nine points.

NEXT UP

CSU Northridge plays Thursday against UCSD at home, and UC Davis visits Hawaii on Sunday.

