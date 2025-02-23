Charles puts up 16 as McNeese beats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-57

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Joe Charles’ 16 points helped McNeese defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-57 on Saturday night.

Charles went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Cowboys (22-6, 16-1 Southland Conference). Quadir Copeland scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. DJ Richards shot 2 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points. The Cowboys picked up their sixth straight win.

Garry Clark finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Islanders (17-12, 10-7). Texas A&M-Corpus Christi also got 11 points from Owen Dease. Jaden Walker had seven points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press