Troy takes down Coastal Carolina 83-66

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tayton Conerway had 21 points in Troy’s 83-66 victory against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Conerway also had six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Trojans (18-10, 11-5 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Rigsby scored 20 points, going 6 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 9 from the line. Thomas Dowd shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Chanticleers (9-20, 2-14) were led by Noah Amenhauser, who posted 24 points and eight rebounds. Rasheed Jones added 14 points for Coastal Carolina. Joshua Meo had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press