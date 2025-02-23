Lamar defeats Houston Christian 66-58

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja’Sean Jackson scored 17 points as Lamar beat Houston Christian 66-58 on Saturday night.

Jackson also had five assists for the Cardinals (18-10, 13-4 Southland Conference). Adam Hamilton scored 11 points and added three steals. Danquez Dawsey had nine points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

Julian Mackey and Bryson Dawkins scored 18 points apiece for the Huskies (11-17, 8-9). Porter Bazil had 10 points, two steals and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Lamar visits Incarnate Word and Houston Christian plays Stephen F. Austin at home.

___

By The Associated Press