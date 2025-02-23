Rogers scores 13 in American’s 48-44 victory against Boston University

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers had 13 points in American’s 48-44 win over Boston University on Saturday.

Rogers shot 6 for 16 for the Eagles (18-11, 12-4 Patriot League). Greg Jones also scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Elijah Stephens shot 3 for 8 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Malcolm Chimezie finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Terriers (14-15, 8-8).

Jones scored six points in the first half for American, who led 20-14 at halftime. American took the lead for good with 6:06 remaining in the second half on a layup from Matt Mayock to make it a 37-36 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press